Luton Town winger Dion Pereira is reportedly keen on returning to Bradford City this summer, but the Hatters’ desire to involve him in their pre-season plans could prove to be an obstacle.

Bradford City brought Pereira in on loan during the January transfer window, giving him the chance to play regular football away from Luton Town.

For the Bantams, the 23-year-old played 10 times across all competitions after initially struggling for game time. He netted his first senior goal against Bristol Rovers in April too before returning to Kenilworth Road at the end of the season.

Now, ahead of pre-season, a report from i News has revealed the winger’s interest in a return to Valley Parade.

It is claimed that Luton Town man Pereira is keen on linking up with Bradford City once again.

However, Luton Town are keen to cast an eye over the former Watford youngster during pre-season. Mark Hughes is keen to have much of his transfer business done ready for his own pre-season plans too though, providing a potential hurdle to overcome in a possible deal.

Best for Pereira?

At 23, Watford-born Pereira will be keen to play first-team football moving forward.

He looks to be a promising prospect and certainly has room to grow into a first-team player for Luton Town in the years to come, but it remains to be seen if Nathan Jones and co deem him ready to make that step up just yet.

If not, a Bradford City move could be best for the Hatters man. Pereira himself is reportedly interested in heading back and he could prove to be a valuable addition for the Bantams if a loan return was to materialise.