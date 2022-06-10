Granada and former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka wants to bring Blackburn Rovers’ Daniel Ayala to the Spanish club this summer, reports claim.

Ayala has endured a tough stint with Blackburn Rovers following his 2020 move. The one-time Liverpool centre-back left Middlesbrough to join Rovers but in two seasons, the 31-year-old has featured just 31 times in the Championship.

He was previously with Boro where he racked up well over 200 appearances in all competitions, earning promotion to the Premier League in 2016 when Karanka was at the helm.

And now, reports coming out of Spain (via Lancashire Telegraph) say that Karanka is keen on bringing Ayala to Granada this summer.

Rovers remain without a manager following their 8th place finish in the Championship last season. And whoever their next manager, they’ll surely be in the market for some central options with Jan Paul van Hecke having returned to Brighton, and Darragh Lenihan closing in on a move to Middlesbrough.

That leaves Ayala and Scott Wharton as the only real options in the middle of defence – Ayala has one more year left on his Rovers deal.

A quick exit for Ayala?

Ayala has certainly struggled at Ewood Park. Next season, his game-time could increase with the likes of van Hecke and Lenihan out of the picture, but the club could easily bring in one or two new centre-backs late on in the window which would keep Ayala down in the pecking order.

And from a Blackburn perspective, they might well consider offloading Ayala given his tough time at the club, and the fact that he’s out of contract next summer.

It’s a difficult one to predict, but for Ayala, a reunion with Karanka in Spain could be a really exciting summer move.