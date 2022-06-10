Middlesbrough are said to have held talks with Premier League side Southampton over a possible loan deal for striker Adam Armstrong.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder will be hoping to add some fresh faces to his ranks in his first summer window in charge of the club.

Boro missed out on the play-off spots by five points, but it will be hoped that some added firepower at the top of the pitch can make the difference next time around as they look to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Now, reports have emerged claiming one man Wilder could turn to in his hunt for goals is Southampton forward Armstrong.

TEAMtalk has said that Middlesbrough have initiated talks with the Premier League side over a possible loan deal for the 23-year-old, who joined the Saints for a reported £15m last summer.

A good move for Armstrong?

The former Newcastle United man earned his move to the Premier League after a strong time on the books with Blackburn Rovers. He managed 64 goals and 19 assists in 160 games for Rovers overall.

However, he has struggled for consistent game time with Southampton. He played 28 times for the club across all competitions, seeing limited action in the second half of the season while managing only three goals and two assists.

If Ralph Hasenhuttl won’t be giving him regular game time going forward, a loan return to the Championship could be best for the striker.

A lack of game time could stunt his development and a return to the second-tier with Middlesbrough could give him the chance to boost his confidence after a difficult first season of Premier League football.

With Middlesbrough making contact, fans will be keen to see if this one develops further now that the summer transfer window is open.