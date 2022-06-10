Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban is out of contract at the end of this month – should Sunderland consider a return for their former striker this summer?

Sunderland are returning to the Championship for the 2022/23 season, whilst Nottingham Forest are heading to the Premier League.

With that, it seems like the 34-year-old Grabban could face an uncertain few weeks ahead, with his contract set to expire at the end of the month and no new reports suggesting that he could be in line for a renewal.

Despite his age, Grabban scored 12 goals in 32 league outings for Forest last season. Injury hampered his second half of the season but he remains a prolific second tier striker, having scored 56 goals in 149 appearances for Forest in all competitions.

And Sunderland could do with adding some firepower and experience this summer, and Grabban might well fit the bill.

Prolific Lewis…

Sunderland fans will remember Grabban from his time on loan at the club during the 2017/18 season.

He joined on loan from Bournemouth when the Black Cats were last in the Championship, scoring 12 in 19 league outings for the club before joining Aston Villa on loan for the second half of the season.

As it stands, Alex Neil only really has Ross Stewart in attack and so that’s certainly an area where we can expect to see Sunderland bolster in this summer’s transfer window.

There’s few strikers on the free market as experienced and as proven as Grabban – he’ll surely have no shortage of contract offers in the Football League should he become a free agent at the end of this month, and the Black Cats could do much worse than adding Grabban to their attacking options for next season.