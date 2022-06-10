Bradford City have signed Emmanuel Osadebe from Walsall, as announced by their official club website.

Bradford City have made the midfielder their latest summer signing on a free transfer.

Osadebe, 25, has joined the Bantams on an initial two-year deal.

The Yorkshire club also hold an option to extend his stay at Valley Parade beyond that by a further 12 months.

Another signing for Bradford City

Bradford City are not messing around as they prepare for Mark Hughes’ first full season at the helm.

They have already brought in Harry Lewis, Matt Platt, Jake Young, Jamie Walker and Ryan East so far this summer.

Osadebe has become their latest new face to come through the door and he will inject more quality and competition into their ranks.

He has been a hit with fellow League Two side Walsall over the past two years and has made 91 appearances in all competitions for the Saddlers, chipping in with eight goals and 11 assists.

The Irishman started his career as a youngster at Dundalk before moving over to England to join Tottenham Hotspur in 2014.

He never made a senior appearance for Spurs and left the Premier League outfit after a few years to link up with Gillingham.

Osadebe then went on to have spell in the Football League at Cambridge United, Macclesfield Town and Newport County before linking up with Walsall in 2020.

He has bags of experience in the lower leagues and is now embarking on a new challenge with Bradford City.