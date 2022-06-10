Sheffield United have money available for transfers this summer, but most new signings will be from the free and loan markets says YorkshireLive’s Nathan Hemmingham.

Sheffield United enter the summer transfer window with plenty of positions that need strengthening.

The Blades finished inside the top-six last time round but with a handful of players out of contract at the end of this month, and with manager Paul Heckingbottom having an already small squad, new faces are certainly needed.

And YorkshireLive reporter Hemmingham has provided a fresh update on Blades’ summer transfer window, writing:

“There is money available for transfers, but the majority of new signings will be made up of frees and loans from the Premier League, which was the approach last season.”

Last summer was a struggle for Sheffield United. As they returned to the Football League, they appointed Slavisa Jokanovic as their new manager early on in the pre-season.

But the Serb couldn’t bring in many new faces. Instead, the Blades’ summer transfer window focused around keeping their best players, or getting the best deals for the likes of Aaron Ramsdale who left for Arsenal.

Having spent poorly in previous Premier League seasons, it looks like Heckingbottom is now left with less funding for transfers.

Into the free and loan markets…

This summer, there seems to be a particularly strong list of free agents in the English game, and so Heckingbottom shouldn’t be too short of options going into the summer.

And there’s always some talented youngsters in the Premier League who will surely be made available for transfers.

With a bit of spending money to his name as well, Heckingbottom could have a really positive showing in the transfer window this summer, but with teams already getting names across the line, Blades fans will be fearful of another tame summer transfer window.

Sheffield United can’t leave new signings too late, with the club’s injury list from last season stretching into this summer.