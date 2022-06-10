Gateshead have signed defender Kenton Richardson after his departure from Sunderland, as announced by their official club website.

The non-league side have swooped to land the full-back on an initial one-year deal, with the option for a further 12 months.

Richardson, 22, was released by Sunderland at the end of this past season.

He has now swiftly found himself a new home on a free transfer ahead of the next campaign.

Sunderland made tough decision

Sunderland made the tough decision to cut ties with the Durham-born man and announced he would be leaving on their retained list along with the likes of Aiden McGeady, Will Grigg, Jordan Willis and Lee Burge.

The Black Cats are back in the Championship now and wouldn’t have been able to offer him much game time next term.

They brought in Richardson back in 2020 to bolster their youth ranks after he rose up through the academy at fellow North East club Hartlepool United.

He went on to become a key player for their U23s side and also played three games for their senior team.

Sunderland loaned him out to Notts County during his first year at the Stadium of Light but he played only once for the Magpies in the National League.

Spennymoor Town then came calling last season and he went on to make 27 appearances in all competitions to get some experience under his belt.

Gateshead is his home now and they are preparing for life in the fifth tier under Mike Williamson.