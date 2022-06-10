Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says he doesn’t want to sell Sheffield Wednesday target Jayden Stockley.

Charlton Athletic have no plans to cash in on their key striker this summer unless an ‘astronomical’ bid came in for him.

Stockley, 28, is a target for fellow League One side Sheffield Wednesday in this transfer window, as reported last week by the Sheffield Star.

He is still under contract at The Valley for a few more years so his current club are under no pressure to sell him at this moment in time.

Sandgaard has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“He has a lot of value for us. If we were to let go of him it would have to be for an astronomical amount. I definitely see him being an integral part of our team.”

Charlton Athletic make stance clear

Losing Stockley, especially to a league rival, would be a serious blow this summer after he scored 20 goals in all competitions last season.

Keeping hold of him for next term would be a bold statement by the Addicks and would show that they mean business under new boss Ben Garner.

The London club only signed the attacker on a permanent basis from Preston North End last year after he impressed on loan during the second-half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Prior to his switch, the Poole-born man had also previously played for the likes of AFC Bournemouth, Aberdeen and Exeter City.

He has found a home with Charlton Athletic now and is a proven goal scorer at League One level.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked but may have to look elsewhere for striking reinforcements.