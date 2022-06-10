The Yorkshire Post says that Callum Styles is keen to leave Barnsley this summer – the Hungarian international has been linked with Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

Styles has been a mainstay in the Barnsley side for the past two seasons now. Across the last two Championship campaigns the wing-back has missed just five league games, featuring 43 times in the second tier last season whilst scoring three and assisting one.

He impressed once again, despite his side’s struggles. Having made the surprise step up to the international stage with Hungary – featuring in the 1-0 win over England last weekend – Styles is now being linked with a Premier League move, with Mirror claiming that Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest are all keen on the 22-year-old after all three earned promotion last season.

With the Tykes heading into League One, still without a manager and looking as though they’re lacking a bit of direction, a report from The Yorkshire Post says that Styles is keen to leave Oakwell this summer, which could hand his Premier League suitors a potential transfer boost as they vie for the Hungarian.

Big decisions ahead for Styles…

Styles is a really dynamic and versatile player who played in a number of positions last season with Barnsley, including right wing and right wing-back, and even in central midfield.

His contemporary attributes make him a quality Championship player and at just 22 years old, he’s showing the kind of potential needed to one day play in the Premier League.

A move to any of his linked clubs would be an exciting prospect this summer, though he may not be a regular starter should he make the step up to the top flight so soon.

Whilst he’s got options ahead of him, he needs to make a positive career call this summer – Styles needs to keep playing regularly as to continue his development, so precaution is needed when considering a Premier League move.

But Styles certainly looks set for the Oakwell exit this summer, along with a handful of other names.