If Hull City sell Keane Lewis-Potter this summer then the Tigers will reinvest the proceedings back into the transfer market, reports HullLive’s Barry Cooper.

Lewis-Potter, 21, continues to dominate Hull City headlines.

The transfer window opens up today, and with it comes the lingering fear for Hull City that a Premier League vulture will swoop in for their star man this summer.

His 12 goals and three assists last season has put him well and truly on the map, with Lewis-Potter having now been linked with all of Brentford, Bournemouth, Everton, Southampton, West Ham and Wolves ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Previously, Hull owner Acun Ilicali has suggested that it could in excess of £30million for a club to sign Lewis-Potter this summer, with the club’s vice-chairman Tan Kesler revealing that Lewis-Potter already has Premier League offers on the table.

And now, HullLive reporter Cooper has revealed that the Tigers are in fact planning for the possibility of losing Lewis-Potter this summer, writing:

“Should the Tigers reluctantly accept what would be significant money for the 21-year-old, Hull Live understands the proceeds of a sale would be invested straight back into the squad in order for Lewis-Potter’s goals, assists, and overall influence to be replaced.

“No deal is yet in place for Lewis-Potter, but it’s understood the club are working on potential replacements should it happen.”

A big summer ahead?

It looks like Lewis-Potter will play a significant role in Hull’s summer transfer plans. The Tigers will certainly do all they can to keep Lewis-Potter at the club for as long as possible, but with his contract out next summer (Hull do have a one-year option), it makes things a little more difficult.

An offer exceeding £30million might be too good to turn down, and that kind of money could be used to bring in a number of fresh faces ahead of the 2022/23 season.

There’s a lot of moving parts right now, but it seems like a waiting game for Hull City, to see if a top flight club will table a significant offer for Lewis-Potter.

Cooper’s comments though could suggest that the Tigers are more open to selling Lewis-Potter than first thought.