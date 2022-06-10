Bristol City are closing in on the signing of Forest Green Rovers’ Kane Wilson, reports BristolLive.

Wilson, 22, is becoming a free agent at the end of this month. He was first linked with a move to Ashton Gate last month before reports died down, but now BristolLive say that the Robins are closing in on the right-back.

James Piercy writes that personal terms have been agreed and that ‘the deal should be confirmed in the next 48 hours after Wilson picked City ahead of a host of Championship clubs‘.

Wilson, who assisted 13 goals in 45 League Two outings last season as he helped his side earn promotion to League One, will become Nigel Pearson’s third signing of the summer after the ex-Leicester City boss brought in Kal Naismith and Mark Sykes.

Bristol City finished in 17th last season. It was an underwhelming league position but there was plenty for Robins fans to be optimistic about, with Pearson helping to bring about a crop of new and really talented younger players, including the likes of Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo who’s flourished under Pearson’s watch.

Promising Robins…

Last season was about steadying the ship for Pearson and Bristol City. Now, with two impressive summer signings already in the bag and a third set to follow within 48 hours, Robins fans can really start to expect more from their side next time round.

Pearson is showing his might in the transfer window and beating numerous sides to the signing of Wilson really shows off the attraction of playing under Pearson, and the direction that his club are heading in.

There certainly looks to be brighter times ahead for Bristol City, but they’ll still need a few more new faces in the transfer window if they’re to finish significantly higher up in the table next season.