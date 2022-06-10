Michael Appleton ‘is in the frame’ to become the next Blackpool manager, says Alan Nixon via Patreon.

Blackpool are on the hunt for a new boss following Neil Critchley’s departure to Aston Villa.

And Appleton, 46, is ‘in the frame’ for the job after his recent departure from League One side Lincoln City. The former Preston North End player spent three years with in charge of the Imps but has now moved on after a poor season and is seeking to a swift return to management.

Appleton did have a short spell with the Seasiders during the 2012/13 campaign but only lasted 65 days in the job.

The Mancunian caught the eye of the footballing word after his success in the 2020/21 season, the Imps were top of the league in January and eventually finished in the play-off places. Subsequently losing in the final to Blackpool.

Three horse race…

There’s now three main candidates who could take charge at Bloomfield Road and it seems each have equal chances of taking the hot seat.

Michael Duff has been interviewed for the job after showcasing himself through having a strong season with Cheltenham Town. Duff has also been offered a new contract by the Robins and is also in the frame for the Barnsley job.

The other reported candidate for the job is Derby County assistant manager Liam Rosenior. It would be the 37-year-old’s first chance in management.

All of the current candidates lack experience when it comes to management in the Championship but all appear as good coaches that have distinctive styles of play.

Critchley brought exciting football to Bloomfield Road during his two year stay and each of these three have the potential to do the same.

Overall, each of these managers seem to have equal opportunity and it is still yet unknown too who is likely to get the job. Appleton seems a strong candidate and it appears that both parties are keen.