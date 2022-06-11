Oxford United are going into pre-season looking to progress in 2022/23, having just missed out on a League One play-off spot in the season just concluded.

The Yellows have already been busy, over the last few days, tying down three players who were out of contract – club captain Elliott Moore, Alex Gorrin and Billy Bodin have all signed new deals. This is great news for Oxford fans, but new signings will be needed too if Oxford are to compete in 2022/23, particularly as last season’s loan players have all returned to their parent clubs.

The Yellows have already been linked with St Mirren’s Ethan Erhahon, though they appear to face opposition from elsewhere for his signature. Erhahon would be a good fit at Oxford, where the midfield needs boosting with Herbie Kane having returned to Barnsley after last season’s loan spell. Alongside Cameron Brannagan in midfield, and flanked by Marcus Browne on one side, and Bodin on the other, Oxford will have compelling options in the middle of the park. Add to this Ryan Williams, Anthony Forde, and James Henry who can offer wide options and Oxford look stronger still in this area. Particularly as Gorrin is also fit again now, having been sorely missed as a potential holding player when he was ruled out for most of last season.

Oxford would benefit from a new goalkeeper in 2022/23. Possibly a high profile loan signing. Jack Stevens and Simon Eastwood fought for the no.1 jersey in 2021/22, but neither did enough to claim it fully. So a new goalkeeper with the central defensive partnership of Moore, and Luke McNally in front of him would work well, with Sam Long and Steve Seddon as full backs alongside them.

At the other end of the pitch, Oxford have already signed Sam Baldock as an out and out striker. Baldock offers options if Matty Taylor were to be injured, but a 4-4-2 formation would allow both to play, with supply coming from wide areas from both Bodin and Browne – together with pacy full-backs Long and Seddon.

So Oxford aren’t far off having what they need in the squad for another promotion push, perhaps going one better this time, but don’t be surprised at all if they bolster the squad still further over the summer.

Bearing all that in mind, here’s what Oxford United’s starting XI could look like when the 2022/23 season kicks off: