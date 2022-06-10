There were reports yesterday that administrators Quantuma were set to end Chris Kirchner’s exclusivity to complete a Derby County takeover.

Whilst it appeared to just be noise and conjecture at one point, that has now been clarified and the situation set out in more definite terms:

Doubts seemed to have come to the fore as Kirchner’s bid to land the Rams floundered somewhat with completion seemingly just out of reach.

Now Kirchner faces not only his exclusivity coming to an end but confirmation that other interested parties are being spoken to as a backup measure.

Concerns force Quantuma’s hand

It appears that growing concerns have forced administrators Quantuma to act amidst what reports from the Daily Mail were saying was a collapsing bid.

Whilst Kirchner’s bid hasn’t collapsed, the above statement does now set a very finite window for him to follow through on the deal that has been negotiated.

For Kirchner, that window is set for 5pm this afternoon. A very tight time frame for him to get his house in order.

One name keeps cropping up as amongst those waiting in the wings – that of ex-Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.

However, there are warnings, from the likes of Alan Nixon, that Ashley isn’t the only one waiting in the wings.

Big day ahead – surely no more delays

Tomorrow is set to be a big day for Derby County and their fans. Some degree of certainty will be clear at 5pm.

The only certainty at the moment seems to be that the Rams will be playing League One football next season.

Chris Kirchner has until the early evening to convince Quantuma that he has the means to get his proposed deal over the line and signed off.

Such a defined time surely indicates that there will be no further tolerance of delays and that Kirchner must have completed the deal.

After a season just gone that brought upheaval, Derby County fans need and deserve closure.