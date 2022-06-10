Stockport County have announced striker Kyle Wootton as their first summer signing via their official website.

Wootton joins on a three-year deal after rejecting the offer of a new contract from Notts County, which signals the end of his three-year affiliation with the club.

The 25-year-old’s career is starting to take off after finding a home at Meadow Lane, where he scored 52 goals in 125 appearances for the Nottingham-based side.

He began his time in football with Scunthorpe United, where he spent the majority of his time out on loan with several clubs, most notably Lincoln City and Cheltenham Town.

A temporary spell with the Magpies in the first half of the 2019/20 campaign saw him move to Meadow Lane permanently in January, and he has flourished ever since.

Wootton was the Magpies’ top scorer last time out on 22 as they dramatically lost out in the play-offs to Grimsby Town in extra time.

Another prolific striker added…

Already boasting the attacking prowess of Paddy Madden and Scott Quigley, the Edgeley Park side looks like a threat for any team in League Two.

The acquisition of Wootton continues to strengthen a forward line of a high pedigree, with Madden and Quigley scoring over 30 goals combined during the previous campaign.

One issue for Dave Challinor as he continues to recruit ahead of the Hatters’ first season back in the EFL since relegation in 2011 is that the three strikers are not blessed with blistering pace.

Wootton has impressed with his sharpness around the box, but he will need a quick and agile partner if he is to have the same level of success that he had last season, but this does not deduct quality from a frighteningly productive strike force.