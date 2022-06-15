Danny Cowley’s first full season at the helm failed to win all Portsmouth fans over, and it will be hoped that a serious push for promotion can be made next season.

In order to do this, a large rebuild is required, with Cowley stating back in March he is looking for at least five quality additions.

Here, we take a look at how Portsmouth’s ideal starting XI could look come the start of the season…

One area Portsmouth need to strengthen is in goal following the expiry of Gavin Bazunu’s loan deal.

Pompey have only been linked with one goalkeeper so far in the form of Josh Griffiths, who spent last season with Lincoln City. With high hopes for the season, the Imps disappointed in the league with a 17th-place finish. Griffiths featured 35 times for his loan club and at only 20, he could be a smart loan acquisition given his previous success in the division.

Portsmouth’s decision to release Callum Johnson means only two right-backs on the books: Haji Mnoga and Kieron Freeman. At 30, Freeman still has plenty to offer but his prime is arguably behind him, while first-team football may come too soon for Mnoga, so another option on the right wouldn’t go amiss.

Portsmouth have been linked with a permanent move for Blackburn Rovers loan man Hayden Carter after his impressive loan spell last season. When Mahlon Romeo’s performances started to decrease, Carter played at right-back and most of the time did well in an unfamiliar position.

However, Darragh Lenihan’s agreed move to Middlesborough means they will be down on a centre-back, potentially increasing the chances of an Ewood Park stay for Carter.

If Pompey need to hunt for someone else, a new right-back will need to be brought into the club although replacing Romeo and Carter’s quality will be a hard task. There will be opportunities for them to delve into the free agent and loan markets to bring in strong players on cheaper deals, but replacing the aforementioned duo’s quality may well come at a price.

Although Portsmouth have expressed an interest in Cole Stockton and Danny Hylton, former loan star George Hirst would be a popular returnee.

The fan favourite had a slow start to his career on the south coast but he went on to score 15 goals for the club, becoming a popular figure in the process. Danny Cowley has made it clear he would love to have Hirst back, but it remains to be seen how his situation at Leicester City pans out.

With all that in mind, here’s what Portsmouth’s ideal starting XI for the start of the 2022/23 season could look like…