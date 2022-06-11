Forest Green Rovers will begin the brand new season under Ian Burchnall, with fans hopeful that they will maintain their League One status come the end of next season.

Burchnall left his managerial role at Notts County for a first taste of the Football League and what it has to offer. He replaced Rob Edwards who in just a year of management, won the League Two title to take Forest Green to League One for the first time in the football club’s history.

Forest Green fans are particularly unsure as to what to expect from Burchnall, apart from his attacking style of football.

Regardless, fans are still looking forward to the summer ahead and their first-ever season in League One, and have already signed Corey O’Keeffe and Armani Little from Rochdale and Torquay United respectively.

Not much has emerged regarding transfer rumours so far, but with the window officially open now, it will be hoped business ramps up over the coming weeks and months.

Forest Green Rovers will likely need to sign another striker in the coming weeks as star striker Mathew Stevens remains on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

While no rumours are emerging from The New Lawn, two new faces could be valuable additions to the first-team.

The first arrival is wing-back O’Keeffe, signing from Rochdale earlier this week. The 24-year-old star had a particularly impressive stint with Rochdale in the 2021/22 season. Appearing 51 times across all competitions, O’Keeffe managed 14 goal involvements (five goals and nine assists).

O’Keeffe is a particularly versatile player, operating anywhere on the right-hand side. He also played in midfield earlier in his career and can fill in on the left if needs be.

O’Keeffe could be seen as Forest Green’s perfect replacement for the 2021/22 League Two Player of the Season as Kane Wilson, who is expected to join Championship side Bristol City.

Burchnall’s second signing for Forest Green is 25-year-old attacking-midfielder Little, who joined from Torquay United on Wednesday. Last season, he managed an impressive 15 goals and 10 assists in 38 outings, ultimately earning him a League One move.

With this in mind, here is how we could expect to see Forest Green line up in the 2022/23 season, depending on when Stevens returns from his injury: