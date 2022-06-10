WalesOnline says that Swansea City are plotting a move to hijack Sunderland’s recent contract offer to Lynden Gooch.

The American winger has been at the Black Cats since he was ten and now at 26 years old he has finally earned promotion in red and white.

Sunderland are preparing for life back in the second tier and their recent retained list revealed Gooch was one of three players offered a new deal.

The versatile player featured 38 times in League One during the 2021/22 campaign assisting six times and failing to score, but it is worth noting while Gooch is a natural attacker, he filled a spot in defence a number of times last season.

Russell Martin clearly believes Gooch has what it takes in the second tier and he must think his attacking brand of football would bode well with a player like Gooch.

Sunderland head coach Alex Neil will now have to fight to keep Gooch at the club with the American’s future now up in the air.

The back-up plan…

Should Gooch depart Wearside on a free transfer to Wales this summer, Sunderland will need extra reinforcements to fill a gap in their squad.

The departures of Aiden McGeady and Jack Clarke mean the Black Cats lack players in this area and Gooch added to this would make it somewhat of a priority.

The Black Cats are believed to be interested in former Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy who is available on a free.

Sunderland have registered their interest in signing winger Josh Murphy, who is available on a free. Alex Neil worked with Murphy at Norwich and is a big fan. Interest in Wolves defender Dion Sanderson and keeper John Ruddy as reported elsewhere remains #sunderlandfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) June 8, 2022

He has Championship experience and has a history of playing under Neil during his time at Norwich City.

Whether the deal for Murphy does or doesn’t happen, should Gooch leave the north east, Sunderland will certainly need more than one new winger during this summer transfer window.