After weeks of interest and chasing, Fulham are inching closer to sealing a deal to land wantaway Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, according to The Sun.

Fulham have been chasing the Albanian for a while now but The Sun’s Daniel Cutts says that this is about to end as the Cottagers close in on him.

Cutts writes that Strakosha “has been in talks” with the Londoners “for a number of weeks.”

The 27-year-old is out of contract with Lazio and Cutts says he “wants to test himself in England.”

Strakosha primed and ready for Premier League

Athens-born Strakosha started out with APOEL Nikosia in their youth side before being snapped up by Greek side Panionios in 2009.

He moved from their U20s set-up to Lazio’s U19s in early August 2012 and has progressed with the Italians from there.

He has managed to build up 208 appearances for the Italian giants, conceding 247 times and keeping 62 clean sheets.

Last season the 19-cap Albanian international made 23 Serie A appearances, conceding 29 goals and keeping seven clean sheets.

That level of involvement would see Strakosha primed and ready for the Premier League.

What Fulham need for the Premier League…

Fulham will be wanting to arrest their yo-yo, up-down reputation as a side worthy of promotion but destined for relegation.

Building from the back is always a good strategy in a league as tough as the Premier League.

The Sun say that Strakosha will be signing for Fulham on a four-year contract worth somewhere in the region of £1million-a-year.

He’s an experienced keeper in one of Europe’s elite leagues. He has 164 appearances at this level as well as 27 appearances in European cup competitions.

Bringing in Strakosha on a free transfer could be a masterstroke for the Cottagers as they look to survive in English football’s top tier.