Tranmere Rovers have secured the services of midfielder Reece McAlear on a two-year deal, as announced on their official website.

McAlear signs for Rovers following his release from Norwich City despite a successful loan spell with Inverness Caledonian Thistle last season.

The club’s official statement says that the club had to fend off competition from ‘a number’ of Scottish and English clubs to secure the deal.

The 20-year-old Glaswegian caught the eye of the Canaries as a 17-year-old while playing for Motherwell’s academy and moved to East Anglia for an undisclosed fee.

He made his first-team debut for the Yellows in a stalemate against Coventry City in 2020.

A loan was deemed the best step for McAlear’s development, and he moved back to his homeland for a season with Caley Thistle to experience his first taste of senior football.

The Scottish youth international made 43 appearances, scoring six and assisting three times as Billy Dodds’ side lost out in the playoffs to reach the Scottish Premiership against St Johnstone.

McAlear starred in the first leg of the tie, finding the net twice, with a powerful effort from the edge of the box and a wonderfully taken free-kick after the team had gone two goals down in the first half.

A change in direction for Rovers’ recruitment?

The Birkenhead-based club have tended to opt towards acquiring older journeymen in the past, but the signing of the promising Scot and bringing in Ben Hockenhull from Brentford’s academy signify a difference in policy.

Manager Micky Mellon and Sporting Director James Vaughan commented on the potential to develop the younger signings, citing their potential as a reason they invested in these players.

McAlear will bring an abundance of energy to the Super White Army’s engine room and has proved to be a strong ball-striker at set-pieces, which should stand him in good stead ahead of his second campaign in men’s football.