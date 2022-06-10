Bradford City have made a busy start to their first transfer window under Mark Hughes.

Hughes has already brought in seven players this summer, with five of these being aged 24 or younger.

It is rare that the Bantams get so much business down so early in a transfer window, but this shows that Hughes has got a clear understanding of the type of player and which players he wants to bring to the club.

With so many younger players signing for City, some more experience is needed to find the right balance within the squad.

The free agent market could help Hughes do this, and here are three free agents City should be looking at…

Charlie Adam

Adam left Dundee this summer following their relegation to the Scottish Championship. The former Liverpool man captained his hometown club for two seasons, including a promotion clinching campaign in the 2020/21 season.

The central midfielder has previously worked under Hughes at Stoke City, and would therefore understand exactly what the Welshman expects from a player. Adam would be a perfect partner for Ryan East in central midfield, and his Premier League experience makes him a target seriously worth pursuing.

Paul Downing

Downing will leave Portsmouth once his contract expires on June 30th. The centre-half has plenty of Football League experience, having also played for the likes of Blackburn Rovers, MK Dons and Walsall.

Aged 30, Downing would provide a much-needed calm head in the heart of City’s defence. After Niall Canavan left for Barrow in January, City’s defence became rash, and decision making became poor. Downing would be a good replacement if Paudie O’Connor departs the club, but would also be an ideal partner for the hot-headed Irishman, should he sign a new contract.

Dylan Bahamboula

Bahamboula is leaving Oldham Athletic following their relegation from Sky Bet League Two. The Congo international has nine goals and 11 assists from two seasons with the Latics.

Bahamboula would be a valuable backup to new signing Jamie Walker. His pace and flare prove a handful for defenders, and would be effective off the bench late on in games. The creative midfielder has already shown he enjoys playing at Valley Parade, as he always been a handful when playing against City. The former Oldham man has a good understanding of League Two, having spent the past two season with Oldham, which would prove useful for Hughes and City.