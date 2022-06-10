Experienced midfielder Tommy Rowe has renewed his contract with Doncaster Rovers, keeping him at the club for another two years.

The 33-year-old was a stand-out performer last season, scoring seven goals in a forgettable campaign that saw Rovers face relegation to League Two.

The versatile midfielder took the captain’s armband for the second half of last term due to the absence of Tom Anderson, giving the side a slight resurgence that was not enough to avoid the drop.

Rowe re-joined Doncaster Rovers last year from Bristol City having already been a key performer for the Yorkshire side in the past. During his time at the Eco-Power Stadium, the 33-year-old has made 194 appearances in all competitions, finding the net an impressive 39 times.

Regarding the extension of Rowe’s contract, Rovers’ boss Gary McSheffrey stated:

‘He’s an integral part of our squad and our plans…this is everything he deserves. We’re delighted he has committed his future and we can build around him’.

It has already been a busy few weeks for Doncaster Rovers with key players such as Aidan Barlow and Bobby Faulkner both renewing their contracts to keep them in Yorkshire next season.

The arrival of former Fleetwood Town midfielder Harrison Biggins could also possibly bolster the quality of their squad ahead of their first season back in the fourth tier since 2017.

What could the future hold for Tommy Rowe?

The versatility of Rowe was certainly integral in the past campaign, with him able to play both out wide and in the centre of midfield. The former Peterborough United man was the little bit of quality that the majority of the squad lacked during their relegation campaign.

With nearly 200 appearances for the club to his name, he has undoubtedly cemented himself into the club’s hall of fame and could still play a crucial role for them down the line as they possibly look at returning to League One the first time of asking.

The experience of Rowe could also help to develop the more inexperienced players who may start to gain game-time in League Two next season.