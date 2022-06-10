Barrow have confirmed the signing of Halifax Town striker Billy Waters who has initially joined for two years.

The 27-year-old was an integral member of the Yorkshire side’s squad last season, his 19 league goals being crucial in a campaign that saw Halifax Town narrowly miss out on promotion back to the Football League.

Waters’ prolific performances and clinical goal-scoring ability attracted interest from a number of clubs before the Bluebirds were able to fend off their competition and secure his signature.

Waters was originally a product of Crewe Alexandra’s youth academy but first became noticed for his performances with Cheltenham Town, finding the net 16 times during the 2016/17 season.

Despite a failed period of time at Northampton Town, Waters was eventually able to reignite his form with the Shaymen, proving himself once again to be a clinical goal-scorer.

The 27-year-old will surely be a welcomed edition to the Bluebirds’ squad who narrowly avoided relegation out of the football league last season.

Barrow lacked any real clinical presence in the final third, finding the net just 44 times in 46 matches.

Waters is the Cumbrian sides’ first signing of the summer, with Pete Wild making a massive step in the right direction to ensure next season isn’t a repeat of the last.

What could Billy Waters offer Barrow?

After finishing 21st last term it was clear that Wild’s side had to bolster their attacking options to give them the opportunity to become an established League Two side.

The Bluebirds really struggled for goals last season and failed to find a consistent run of form with a clinical striker leading the line. Barrow’s top goal-scorer last season was central midfielder Ollie Banks who found the net just nine times.

The signing of Waters gives Barrow the presence that they were missing, his eye for goal possibly boosting the Bluebirds chances of finishing in a higher position.

The 27-year-old also offers pace and the ability to create chances which are both attributes desperately needed at The Dunes Hotel Stadium.