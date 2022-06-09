Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres says he has ‘no idea’ if he will be at the club next season.

Gyokeres has come onto the radar of a number of teams after his impressive 2021/22 season in the Championship.

The Swede scored 17 goals across the Championship season for the Sky Blues, who eventually placed in 12th, and since the end of the season Gyokeres has been linked with the likes of Burnley, Middlesbrough and Fulham.

Now though, speaking to Swedish media (via InsideFutbol), Gyokeres said on his future:

“I always aim as high as possible. We’ll have to see what happens this summer.”

And when asked if he will be at Coventry City for the start of the 2022/23 campaign, he said:

“I have no idea. I’m there now anyway.”

‘No idea’…

Coventry City fans won’t be too elated by Gyokeres’ comments. It always looked likely that he’d attract some kind of transfer interest this summer, but Coventry City only signed him last summer, on a three year deal too.

He still has two more years on his deal then, and so the Sky Blues don’t have to sell their star striker this summer.

But if a strong offer comes in then it may be too hard to turn down. As it stands, the reported interest in Gyokeres might just be speculation, with CoventryLive refuting reports last month that Fulham had made an enquiry for the attacker.

Either way, Gyokeres is a key player for Mark Robins’ side and he’ll surely be a huge part of his plans going into the 2022/23 campaign, with Coventry City hoping to bring in some fresh faces this summer and go one better in the Championship next time round.