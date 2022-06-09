Stoke City have slapped a £6million price tag on left-back Josh Tymon, claims Football Insider.

Tymon, 23, has recently been linked with a move to Rangers.

Football Insider reported previously that they’d enquired about the Potters man as they search the transfer market for a new left-back.

But journalist Derek Clark revealed just this morning that Rangers are not pursuing Tymon, and that they’re not after a new left-back either, tweeting:

I’m reliably informed Rangers aren’t interested in Josh Tymon and the club are not in the market for a left back. — Derek Clark (@derekclarksport) June 9, 2022

Despite this, Football Insider have now claimed that Stoke City have placed a £6million price tag on Tymon’s head to fend off Rangers and any other team who might be interested in the Englishman this summer.

Tymon is a product of the Hull City youth academy. He featured a handful of times for the club before joining Stoke City in 2017, and he’s steadily established himself with the Potters.

Last season was his best by far, featuring 44 times in the Championship, scoring once and assisting four as he became a key player for Michael O’Neill’s side.

Building for the future…

Stoke City changed direction last summer. Their transfer activity indicated a shift in mentality to signing players more for the future, and Tymon now fits that mould.

He’s a young player who’s showing a lot of potential and so O’Neill won’t want to see him sold off at the first suggestion of transfer interest.

This apparent £6million price tag might fend off any potential interest over the summer – it would be a decent fee for a player who’s only really got one good season behind him, but Stoke City should look to keep hold of him anyway.

Stoke’s summer transfer plans look to be getting underway now with Aden Flint rumoured to be close to joining.