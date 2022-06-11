Huddersfield Town enter the pre-season under the same stewardship of Carlos Corberan, fresh from a highly positive season.

Corberan will take on his third pre-season in charge of Huddersfield Town with optimism amongst fans high.

Fans are looking forward to the season and summer ahead, and already Huddersfield Town have confirmed the signing of Will Boyle from Cheltenham. Boyle signed a two-year deal with the club and is the first signing of a summer where the club needs to strengthen.

Standing at 6ft 3in, the left-footed Boyle will most likely be a fixture in the Huddersfield Town back-line, filling the left-sided centre-back void which was left by Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill. Boyle has all the attributes to be a success in this Huddersfield Town team and comes in on a free transfer which is a great bit of business for the club.

Another name being linked with Huddersfield Town this week is Kyle Hudlin. The Solihull Moors striker was linked last summer but stayed with the Moors for their National League campaign where they too lost in the play-off final to Grimsby Town.

Hudlin stands at 6ft 9in. And with that height, Hudlin adds strength and an impetus of youth to an ageing strikers union consisting of Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes. It may take Hudlin a while to adapt to the Championship but he could be a real danger when he does so.

Huddersfield Town lack depth in their squad in certain areas of the pitch, particularly midfield where Jonathan Hogg and Jon Russell are the only ones guaranteed to be at the John Smith’s next season. Lewis O’Brien has been of keen interest of Premier League sides for consecutive windows, therefore keeping him will be key to Huddersfield Town for the up and coming season.

Attacking-wise, the Terriers could do with an aerial target-man, this potentially being Hudlin, plus a pacey striker to give defenders something to think about unless Josh Koroma can rekindle some of his best form from two years ago.

Lastly, this next season could see the breakthrough of young players from the Huddersfield Town ‘B’ team breakthrough into Corberan’s plans, with names like Brodie Spencer and Rarmani Edmonds-Green looking like exciting prospects.

Given all the above, here’s what Huddersfield Town’s ideal starting XI could look like at the start of the 2022/23 Championship season: