Portsmouth finished the 2021/22 League One season in 10th, with Danny Cowley’s side showing a lot of resilience in the final stages of the campaign.

And that upturn in form has given Portsmouth fans a slight sense of optimism ahead of the next campaign.

Promotion to the Championship remains, and has long been the aim for Pompey, but they’ll once again need to bring in some fresh faces if they’re to make that happen.

And one name being linked with a move to Fratton Park this morning is striker Danny Hylton.

The 33-year-old is set to leave Luton Town at the end of this month and Pompey, along with Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town are said to be keen on the attacker.

Cowley will be in the market for a new no.1 this summer, and recent reports are linking him with a summer move for West Brom shot-stopper Josh Griffiths.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook claims that Pompey are looking into a potential loan deal for Griffiths this summer, who spent last season on loan with Lincoln City.

Elsewhere, departing Cardiff City midfielder Marlon Pack continues to be linked with a move to Portsmouth, with The Portsmouth News having said last week that the club are confident of sealing his signature when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Lastly, midfielder Michael Jacobs has extended his stay with Pompey.

He was set to be out of contract at the end of this month and had a handful of suitors ahead of the summer. but he told Portsmouth’s official club website after signing a new one-year deal:

“It’s great that it’s all sorted and that I’m going to be spending another season at the club.

“I’ve had an excellent relationship with the fans during my time here, despite it being a bit stop-start for me.

“But when I have played, then I feel as though I’ve produced decent performances and they’ve responded to that.”

Portsmouth still have a lot of new signings to make before they can consider a push for promotion next season, but it looks like Cowley’s summer plans are moving along at a nice pace.