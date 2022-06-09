Nottingham Forest and Watford are fighting to sign Reading striker Lucas Joao, though it is the Premier League new-boys who are said to be leading the chase.

Nottingham Forest are preparing for life in the Premier League after winning the Championship play-offs, while Watford will be back in the second-tier after a dismal season of top-flight football at Vicarage Road.

Both sides will be in the market for fresh faces this summer, and Darren Witcoop has now said that Nottingham Forest and Watford are both interested in signing Reading striker Joao.

Witcoop states that it is promotion-winners Forest who are leading the race to secure his signature though. Reading are resigned to losing their star striker as he enters the final 12 months of his contract with the Royals.

Joao has been a standout performer for Reading since signing from Sheffield Wednesday in 2019.

His 2019/20 and 2021/22 seasons saw his game time limited by injury, but when he was fit for the majority of the 2020/21 campaign, the Angolan striker managed a thoroughly impressive 22 goals and seven assists in 40 outings across all competitions.

Ready for a step up?

Reading may end up losing some of their standout players this summer given their financial situation, and Joao could fetch the most money of those attracting interest.

At 28, Joao will be keen to make the step up to a higher level sooner rather than later.

Nottingham Forest will have the offer of Premier League football to try and persuade Joao to come to the City Ground, though Watford will have ambitions of returning to the top flight straight away and could tempt Joao over by offering him a better shot at regular starting football.

Plenty of time remains in the window, but it seems it’s Nottingham Forest who are in pole position to sign Joao from Reading.