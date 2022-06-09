Millwall came close to securing a spot in the Championship top-six last time round, taking it down to the final game of the season.

Unfortunately though, Millwall lost 1-0 away at Bournemouth on the final day of the season. Gary Rowett’s men still finished in an impressive 9th place and so fans will have optimism ahead of the 2022/23 campaign – Rowett’s fourth at the helm.

And ahead of the pre-season, and the opening of the summer transfer window tomorrow, the Lions have been linked with a number of potential new signings – one of them being Arsenal’s Dan Ballard.

The defender shone on loan at The Den last time round and reports have backed Millwall to pursue a second deal for the 22-year-old.

Now though, a fresh report from News At Den has revealed that Millwall would be keen on a permanent deal for Ballard this summer.

Elsewhere, another name being linked with Millwall is West Ham left-back Emmanuel Longelo.

The Sun claim that Bournemouth, Hibernian, Millwall and Rangers are all keen on the Englishman, with reports earlier in the year suggesting that the Hammers would be open to selling Longelo this summer.

And Rowett has this week spoken about his side’s summer transfer plans. Millwall were linked with a move for Derby County’s Nathan Byrne last month, and addressing that rumour, Rowett said:

“Again, I’ll leave all of those sorts of negotiations to Alex [Aldridge] and Steve [Kavanagh].

“There are lots and lots of players on [the Lions’ list of transfer targets] so I wouldn’t really comment on whether we’re interested in specific players.”

Lastly, League Two side AFC Wimbledon have announced that they will be signing defender Alex Peace upon the expiry of his Millwall contract at the end of this month.

There looks to be an exciting few weeks ahead for Millwall fans who will be hoping to see some fresh faces come through the door, and for Rowett to finally have a squad capable of challenging for promotion.