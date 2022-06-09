Swansea City have confirmed young duo Daniel Williams and Lewis Webb have been recalled from their respective loan spells with Dundalk and Shelbourne.

Swansea City’s summer transfer plans will include some new faces coming through the doors at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Fringe players will be moved on to make space in the squad and in the wage budget too, while as ever, some young players could be given the chance to head out on loan moves to pick up senior game time elsewhere.

Two who headed out earlier this year were youngsters Williams and Webb, but it has now been confirmed that they are back in South Wales.

As announced on the club’s official website, the Swansea City talents have been brought back from their respective loan spells with Irish Premier Division sides Dundalk and Shelbourne.

Williams enjoyed a strong start to life with Dundalk, providing two assists in 10 outings. However, injury has left him sidelined since April and now he returns for treatment. As for Webb, he started the first seven games of the season, keeping two clean sheets, but he hasn’t played since March and returns to prepare for the new Championship season.

Martin’s focus on youth

Russell Martin has shown a willingness to give young players a chance in his time in South Wales, regardless of whether he’s brought them in from other clubs or if they’ve come through the youth ranks.

It gives reason for the likes of Williams, Webb and Swansea City’s other emerging youngsters to be encouraged for the future given the path to the first-team in South Wales.