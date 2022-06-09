Sheffield United endured a slow summer transfer window last year, and they’ve made a fairly slow start to this summer too.

But there’s still plenty enough time for Paul Heckingbottom to bring in some fresh faces ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Blades will be looking to go one better after finishing inside the top-six last time round, eventually falling out of the play-off semi-finals at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

And one name who’s been linked with a move to Bramall Lane ahead of this summer is Manchester City youngster Gavin Bazunu.

He impressed on loan at Portsmouth last season and was linked with both Sheffield United and Preston last month, but now reports are claiming that Southampton are readying a £10million bid for the Irishman.

And a report from The Star has clarified speculation around Sheffield United’s links to Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles, saying that no official bid has been made for the 23-year-old, but that he’s a player who fits the ilk of Heckingbottom’s summer transfer plans.

Elsewhere, WalesOnline have revealed that Sheffield United made an offer to Callum O’Dowda who was released by Bristol City last month, after the left-sided player joined Cardiff City yesterday.

Lastly, YorkshireLive has revealed that an unnamed Premier League club is showing interest in Sander Berge.

The Norwegian ended last season with six goals and four assists to his name, playing in 33 Championship outings and reminding fans of the talent that he is.

Sheffield United almost lost him last summer and they could face another battle to keep him again this time round.

Heckingbottom certainly has a lot on his plate ahead of the summer transfer window opening tomorrow, with the Blades looking like they have an alarmingly small squad as it stands.