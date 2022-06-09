Tranmere Rovers, Rochdale and Leyton Orient reported target Niall Maher has left FC Halifax Town, as announced by their official club website.

The door has now opened for interested parties to swoop in and sign the defender on a free transfer.

Maher, 26, will officially become available at the end of the month when his deal at the Shay expires.

Football Insider have reported that Tranmere Rovers, Rochdale, Leyton Orient, Northampton Town and Scunthorpe United are keen.

What next for Maher?

Maher has a big decision to make on his next move in the game after catching the eye in the National League.

He has been on the books at FC Halifax Town since 2018 and has been ever-present for the Yorkshire club.

The full-back played 43 times for them in this past season to help them reach the play-offs. However, they lost to Chesterfield and their boss Pete Wild left for Barrow shortly afterwards.

Prior to his move to the Shaymen, Maher had previously had spells on the books at Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Bury, Galway United and Telford United.

Tranmere Rovers and Rochdale have both emerged as potential suitors and could try and lure him back closer to his North West roots. They will both be competing in the fourth tier again next term.

Leyton Orient could offer the chance for him to move down to London, whilst Northampton Town will no doubt look to go for promotion again after missing out by a single goal in the last campaign.