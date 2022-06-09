Blackburn Rovers are ‘preparing’ to hold talks with Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen over the vacant managerial post at Ewood Park, it has been claimed.

Blackburn Rovers’ hunt for a new boss has been dragged into June after the decision not to renew Tony Mowbray’s contract.

Since then, a host of managers have been linked with the role at Ewood Park, but it is hoped that the appointment of a director of football in the form of Gregg Broughton will help them in their bid to bring in a new boss.

Broughton arrives after holding a role with Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, working as their academy director.

Now, in an almost inevitable link, it has been claimed by TEAMtalk that Bodo/Glimt boss Knutsen is a candidate for the managerial post with Blackburn Rovers. It is said that the Championship club are ‘preparing’ to hold talks with the 53-year-old as they continue their search for a Mowbray replacement.

A highly-touted coach…

Knutsen has been in the post with Bodo/Glimt since 2018, when he stepped up from the role as assistant manager to take up the position as first-team boss.

It came after managerial jobs with lower league sides Fyllingsdalen and Asane Football, and he has certainly impressive in his time with the Norwegian outfit.

Knutsen has led Bodo/Glimt to two Eliteserien titles and has been named the league’s coach of the year for three years in a row.

Under Knutsen’s management, Bodo/Glimt earned their way to the Europa Conference League quarter-finals this season, beating eventual winners Roma in the home leg before being defeated and knocked out away from home.

The Eliteserien side pride themselves on playing attacking football under Knutsen’s management and he has long been touted for a chance in a more prestigious league, so it will be interesting to see if he gets the chance to test himself in the Championship as Blackburn Rovers prepare for talks.