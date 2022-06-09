Chester have signed Liam Edwards following his departure from Bolton Wanderers, as announced by their official club website.

The non-league side have swooped to land the defender on a free transfer.

Edwards, 25, was released by the Trotters at the end of the last season.

He has now swiftly found himself a new home in the National League North.

Bolton Wanderers decided to cut ties

Bolton Wanderers made the tough decision to let the centre-back leave for nothing along with the likes of Alex Baptiste, Andy Tutte, Liam Gordon, Nathan Delfouneso, Reiss Greenidge, Jay Fitzmartin and Matty Alexander.

The North West club brought him in back in 2017 and he has been on the books at the University of Bolton Stadium for the past five years.

He started his career at Stoke City and rose up through the academy of the Potters before they handed him his first professional contract back in 2015.

The Crewe-born man never made a senior appearance for the Staffordshire outfit and moved to Bolton Wanderers.

Edwards went on to play eight times altogether for the Trotters but did gain experience during two loan spells away at Southport.

He first joined the Merseyside club during the 2018/19 season and returned there last term after finding himself down the pecking order under Ian Evatt.

Chester have now picked him up on a free transfer and he will be looking forward to life at the Deva Stadium. The Seals finished this past term in 16th place.