Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth are all keen on signing Luton Town attacker Danny Hylton, claims Football Insider.

Hylton. 33, is out of contract at Luton Town at the end of this month, and the striker is set to leave the Hatters after six seasons at Kenilworth Road.

In previous seasons, Hylton has been prolific for Luton Town. He scored 42 League Two goals during the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons combined to eventually help Luton into League One, where he netted seven in 25 league appearances during the 2018/19 campaign to help the Hatters to another promotion.

His involvements have been limited over the past few seasons though. A combination of injury and poor form has led him towards being a free agent at the end of this month, despite him scoring four times in 19 Championship outings last season.

Now, Football Insider say that League One trio Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth are all keen on the Englishman, with all three in need of a new no.9 this summer.

The race for Hylton…

Charlton struggled last season. They appointed Ben Garner as manager yesterday and so fans will hope that he can bring in some new faces this summer, and possibly battle for promotion next season.

But Ipswich Town and Portsmouth will be hoping for the same too, with both sides having enjoyed strong second halves of the 2021/22 campaign.

Hylton is a striker with great Football League pedigree and as a free agent, despite him being 33, he’d be a real coup for most teams in League One.

All of Charlton, Ipswich and Portsmouth need a striker this summer and so expect the race for Hylton to heat up real quick – whoever lands Hylton will have a really experienced striker on their hands.