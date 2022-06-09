Millwall are interested in West Ham United defender Emmanuel Longelo, according to a report by The Sun.

Millwall are keen to snap up the left-back this summer ahead of next season.

Longelo, 21, is expected to move on in the transfer window and is not short of interest at the moment.

The Sun claim AFC Bournemouth, Rangers and Hibernian are also in the frame to snap him up. Nottingham Forest have been previously linked but are said to have cooled their interest in him now.

Millwall identify transfer target

Millwall just missed out on the play-offs in this past campaign and will be eager to take that one step further next term.

The Lions could see Longelo as a decent long-term option for them and someone to add more competition and depth into their defensive department.

He has been on the books of their rivals West Ham since he was nine and has risen up through the academy ranks of the Premier League side.

The full-back has been a regular for the London outfit at various youth levels over the years but hasn’t quite managed to break into their senior team.

Longelo made his debut in a League Cup clash against Hull City in 2020 and has since played once more for David Moyes’ side.

They could cut ties with him over the next couple of months despite him still having another year left on his contract at the London Stadium.