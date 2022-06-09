ExaminerLive reporter Dom Howson says that Sheffield Wednesday want to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

Cameron Dawson, despite impressing on loan with Exeter City last season, doesn’t look as though he’ll re-claim the no.1 jersey at Hillsborough next season, according to Howson.

Darren Moore then will be in the market for a new shot-stopper with Bailey Peacock-Farrell returning to parent club Burnley.

Here we look at three Championship goalkeepers who are out of contract at the end of this month…

Alex Smithies

Smithies is a widely experienced and proven goalkeeper in the Football League. He’s leaving Cardiff City at the end of this month and at 32 years old, he still has plenty left to offer.

The former Huddersfield Town and QPR man has been a favourite wherever he’s played at. He featured 29 times in the Championship for the Bluebirds last season but lost his spot to the younger Dillon Phillips, though Smithies remains a talented stopper, and someone who would slot nicely into the Sheffield Wednesday line up.

Kelle Roos

The Dutchman was a contested figure at Derby County last season. He’s a goalkeeper with good passing ability and so some managers might prefer him to others, though he was prone to the odd mistake during the first half of last season.

Roos eventually lost his place in the side to Ryan Allsop, but he was then linked with the likes of Fulham and Bournemouth, which shows how well regarded he is in the Football League.

He could be the ideal man to come into Moore’s Wednesday set up, and bolster the goalkeeping ranks.

Fabri

Fabri is leaving Fulham at the end of this month. The 24-year-old Spaniard may be something of a wildcard inclusion on this list, but his experience speaks for itself.

He’s played in both the Champions League and the Europa League before, having represented the likes of Real Betis and Besiktas before he joined Fulham in 2018.

He really impressed with Besiktas, which earned him his mvoe to Fulham. But Fabri only managed a handful of appearances for the club during his time there – what his stance on his next move is remains to be seen.