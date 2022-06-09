Weston-super-Mare have signed James Dodd following his departure from Exeter City, as announced by their official club website.

The non-league side have swooped to land the midfielder on a free transfer.

Dodd, 21, was released by the Grecians at the end of last season after their promotion to League One.

He has now swiftly found himself a permanent home ahead of the next campaign.

Exeter City made tough decision

Exeter City announced on their retained list last month that the youngster would be heading out the exit door for free this summer along with Nigel Atangan, Callum Rowe, Colin Daniel, Ben Seymour, Jordan Dyer, Jack Veale and Ellis Johnson.

He rose up through the academy of the promoted League Two side and was a regular for them at various youth levels.

Dodd was handed his first-team debut in September 2018 in an EFL Trophy clash against West Ham United U21s and was then loaned out for the first time to Taunton Town shortly after to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has since played three more times for the Grecians’ senior team and was shipped out on a temporary basis to Weston-super-Mare last term to get some more game time.

The midfielder enjoyed his time with the Seagulls and made 40 appearances in all competition before heading back to his parent club.

Dodd has now returned to Woodspring Stadium on a permanent deal and will be looking forward to showing what he can do again.