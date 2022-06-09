Wolves youngster Dion Sanderson was linked with both Sunderland and Sheffield United last week, but what’s the latest on his situation at Molineux?

Sanderson, 22, has spent a lot of time out on loan in the past few seasons. He’s enjoyed spells with all of Cardiff City, Sunderland, Birmingham City and most recently QPR.

He struggled somewhat last season, following his impressive stint with Sunderland in League One.

The Black Cats are now a Championship side and Daily Mail said last week that they’re keen on signing Sanderson this summer, with Sheffield United also keen.

So what’s the latest?

In the time since Sanderson was linked with a move away from Wolves, BirminghamLive reporter Alex Dicken has shared some interesting insight on Sanderson’s situation at Wolves.

He told Sunderland Echo that ‘Wolves are in a comfortable position with Sanderson and would entertain loan and permanent offers, providing the price is right‘.

Dickens though believes that Sanderson would rather secure a permanent exit from the club this summer if he has no chance of making into the first-team during this pre-season, whilst predicting a price tag ‘north of £3million‘.

Meanwhile, Sunderland and Sheffield United have both made a fairly subdued start to the summer transfer window.

The Blades though have seen their March signing Filip Uremovic join Hertha BSC, and so Paul Heckingbottom’s need for another defender this summer may have grown.

As for the Black Cats, they look to be sorting out various contract situations and so on before they get stuck into the transfer market, which opens tomorrow.

Expect Sanderson to have plenty of options this summer – he’s a really exciting young player and his indifferent form last season may be down to a lot of chopping and changing with different loan clubs over the past few years.

But if he can find a new permanent home this summer, then he can really start to progress.