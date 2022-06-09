Carlisle United have announced the signing of goalkeeper Tomas Holy on a two-year deal via their official website.

Holy joins the Cumbrians after his release from Ipswich Town, where he spent three years with the Tractor Boys and made 65 appearances while keeping 28 clean sheets.

Hailing from the Czech Republic, he began his career with Sparta Prague and was regular in their B-team before loan spells with FC Vlasim, FK Viktoria Zizkov and FC Fastav Zlin.

The Czech youth international moved to England with Gillingham in 2017 and spent three successful campaigns with the club, keeping 25 clean sheets in 107 outings.

An ambition to play at a higher level saw Holy move to East Anglia to join Ipswich Town. He was a regular starter in his first two seasons at Portman Road, with the 2020/21 season a standout as he came second in the Tractor Boys’ Player of the Year vote.

The arrival of Kieran McKenna as manager signalled the beginning of an end to his career with the Blues, which saw him undertake two loan spells with Cambridge United and Port Vale.

A giant to fill the goalkeeping void at the Cumbrians…

Renowned for his height, Holy stands an enormous 6ft 9in and has a presence that few other keepers can boast.

However, last season was an uncertain time for the imposing stopper as he failed to find consistent game time at the three clubs he represented.

United had both of last season’s keepers depart in Mark Howard and Magnus Norman, so this has been an area that they have targeted early on in their summer recruitment.

If Holy can reignite his career and display the form that won him plaudits with Gillingham and Ipswich Town, the Brunton Park side will have a solid asset in their ranks.