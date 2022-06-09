Fulham have identified Celtic Vigo left-back Javi Galan as a potential transfer target if their chase for Real Betis’ Alex Moreno fails, according to Spanish news outlet El Desmarque.

Fulham boss Marco Silva will be determined to bolster his squad this summer.

The Cottagers have been bouncing between the Premier League and the Championship but Silva will be keen to finally help the West Londoners cement their place in England’s yop-flight after winning the Championship title.

Plenty of players have already been linked with summer moves to Craven Cottage. Real Betis left-back Moreno is among those mentioned as a target but now, a new report has revealed Fulham have an alternative in mind if their chase fails.

According to El Desmarque, Celta Vigo man Galan is being lined up as a secondary option if their move for Moreno fails to materialise.

The 27-year-old also plays his football in Spain’s La Liga and missed only one game of league action for Celta Vigo last season, playing all 90 minutes in the other 37 games.

Along the way, Galan managed three assists, helping keep 13 clean sheets in the process.

The left-back search

Fulham already have a strong left-back on the books in the form of Antonee Robinson, with Joe Bryan also a solid option.

However, plenty of left-backs have already been linked with the Cottagers ahead of the summer transfer window, which officially opens on Friday.

Along with Moreno and now Galan, Matt Targett was linked with the club before returning to loan club Newcastle United permanently.

If reports are to be believed, it seems Silva is certainly keen on bringing in a new left-back this summer, but it remains to be seen if they end up moving for Galan with Moreno seemingly their priority.