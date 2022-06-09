Stoke City have a lot of work to do this summer if they’re to build on their disappointing 14th place finish last time round.

But the Potters made an exciting start to the week by appointing Simon King as their commercial chief officer, poaching him from Championship rivals West Brom.

The appointment could indicate a change in the club’s off-field direction, with recruitment having taken a noticeable shift towards younger, more financially feasible players last summer.

And in terms of transfers, the Potters’ summer plans look to have gotten underway this week, with the club reportedly closing in on the signing of Aden Flint.

Alan Nixon says that the club are closing in on the signing of Flint, 32, following his release from Cardiff City, with Stoke City set to beat the likes of Derby County to his signature.

Elsewhere, Stoke have recently been linked with a move for another free agent in Andy Rinomhota.

The midfielder is set to leave Reading at the end of this month and BristolLive say that Stoke City will rival Bristol City for his signature this summer.

Meanwhile, Potters youngster Josh Tymon has been mentioned alongside Rangers in recent weeks, but fresh reports say that the Ibrox club are not pursuing a move for the left-back.

Stoke City made some shrewd signings last summer. The club has a new outlook under Michael O’Neill, but he needs to do a bit more on the pitch next season to convince fans that he’s still the right man for the job.

Some good signings this summer will certainly help his cause.