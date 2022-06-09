Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is determined to hold onto highly-rated coach Eric Ramsay amid links with the vacant role as Barnsley manager.

Barnsley are on the hunt for a new boss after parting ways with Poya Asbaghi earlier this year.

It comes after the Tykes’ relegation to League One, just a year after they earned a Championship play-off spot under Valerien Ismael. However, spells under Markus Schopp and the aforementioned Asbaghi failed to inspire, leaving Barnsley managerless.

Plenty of names have been linked with the vacant post at Oakwell since.

One coach mentioned as a contender is Manchester United’s Ramsay. At 30, the Oswestry native is one of the most promising young coaches in the game and has been with the Red Devils for just under a year.

Now, fresh insight on Ramsay’s position at Old Trafford has emerged from the Manchester Evening News, who state that new manager ten Hag is keen to keep Ramsay on board amid interest from Barnsley.

The task at hand…

Barnsley’s new boss will have to come in and steady the ship after a difficult 2021/22 season.

The sooner they can come in the better, as the Tykes won’t want to be left behind in the transfer window or in their preparations for the new campaign. Some key players may well head for pastures new so the new boss will need to seek some replacements, something that could prove challenging.

However, it seems as though if ten Hag and Manchester United have their way, it won’t be Ramsay taking the reigns at Barnsley.