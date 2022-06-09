Sheffield Wednesday are stepping up their interest in Hull City striker Mallik Wilks, says The Star.

Wilks, 23, was linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month.

The Englishman fell out of favour at Hull City under manager Shota Arveladze in the second half of last season, but previously proved prolific for the Tigers in League One.

Wilks netted 19 goals in 44 League One outings during the 2020/21 season, helping his side claim the title that year.

Now though, The Star’s Alex Miller writes that Sheffield Wednesday are stepping up their pursuit of Wilks. He goes on to write that the two clubs ‘are getting closer to reaching an agreement’, with Wilks keen on joining up with Darren Moore at Hillsborough.

Miller then goes on to write that it’s ‘understood’ that Wilks will leave the Tigers this summer.

Building on last season…

Sheffield Wednesday showed a lot of promise in the second half of last season. They showed a lot of attacking intent and quality under Moore whose side scored an impressive 78 goals across the campaign.

Whilst they need defensive improvements to become a more complete side, the addition of another prolific name in Wilks won’t do them any harm whatsoever.

And the current Hull City man could offer something a bit different to Moore’s current options – he’s a bit more dynamic and explosive then say Lee Gregory, and more reliable in terms of fitness than Josh Windass.

Wilks can also be effective playing out on the wing too, and so it looks like it’ll be a really keen signing for Wednesday, with Wilks still being a young footballer too.

All in all, it looks like this will be a good move for the Owls and a strong start to their summer transfer window.