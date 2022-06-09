Doncaster Rovers have an important summer ahead of them as they prepare for life in League Two.

As per a report by the Doncaster Free Press, reporter Paul Goodwin says the noises coming out of the club at the moment suggest they are looking to make ‘four or five’ permanent signings and ‘at least a couple’ of loan additions.

The Yorkshire club are preparing for their first full season under the management of Gary McSheffrey.

They endured a tough past campaign and will be aiming to make an immediate return to the third tier.

Doncaster Rovers latest

Doncaster Rovers published their retained list last month and announced that Fejiri Okenabirhie, Dan Gardner, Branden Horton, Ed Williams, AJ Greaves and Lirak Hasani are leaving this summer.

These departures have helped trim down the size of the squad and cleared up space in the ranks.

Rovers have been quiet so far in the incoming front, with midfielder Harrison Biggins being the only signing. He has joined from Fleetwood Town and injects more quality into the heart of midfield.

The72 exclusively revealed that McSheffrey’s side are keen on Harrogate Town’s Ryan Fallowfield but face competition from fellow fourth tier clubs like Barrow, Walsall and Leyton Orient.

The club could also face a battle to keep hold of striker Joe Dodoo, who has been linked with a switch to Walsall after firing eight goals in all competitors. He is under contract for another year though.

Journalist Goodwin suggests that Doncaster Rovers are looking to make some more additions to their ranks which will be a big boost going into pre-season and beyond.