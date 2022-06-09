Stockport County have now agreed a deal to sign Notts County striker Kyle Wootton, it has been claimed.

Stockport County are poised to snap up the National League striker according to a report by Football League World.

Wootton, 25, is out of contract at the end of the month and is due to become a free agent as things stand.

His current club have offered him a deal in attempt to keep him for longer. However, he is yet to sign it and appears to be heading out the exit door this summer for a new challenge.

Portsmouth are keen to land him, whilst Luton Town and Rotherham United took a look last season.

Stockport County to win race?

Stockport County are preparing for life back in the Football League after an 11-year absence and have a big summer ahead.

Landing Wootton would be a big statement of intent by the North West outfit, especially due to the fact he has been attracting interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid.

The Hatters will know all about the attacker after lining up against him in the fifth tier in this past campaign.

The former Scunthorpe United man fired 22 goals in all competitors to fire the Magpies into the play-offs. However, they were knocked out by eventual winners Grimsby Town.

Wootton would provide Stockport County with more firepower in attack and would be useful competition with current options Paddy Madden and Scott Quigley up front.