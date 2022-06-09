Preston North End are closing in on their first summer signing, according to the Lancashire Post, who also say talks are ongoing regarding an overseas addition.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe will be looking to add some new faces to his ranks this summer after 10 players were released at rhe end of their respective contracts.

It will be Lowe’s first summer window in charge at Deepdale, giving him a great chance to make a mark on the squad before embarking on another season of Championship football.

The transfer window officially opens on Friday and now, the Lancashire Post has said one new signing is nearing completion.

Although the identity of the player isn’t mentioned and it remains unknown just how advanced the talks are, news of a nearing deal will come as a promising update to Preston North End fans.

Not only that, but the Lancashire Post adds that of the three transfers currently being discussed, one is regarding an overseas addition.

Kicking on under Lowe…

This will be Lowe’s first full season in charge of Preston North End, and the signs are there for a promising future under his management.

The summer gives him the chance to bring in players that fit his criteria and meet his standards, allowing him to further embed his values and playing style at Deepdale as the Lilywhites bid to push up the Championship table.

With reports of a transfer nearing completion, fans will be eagerly awaiting fresh developments in Lowe’s chase for new additions.