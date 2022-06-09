Stoke City are set to secure a deal for Cardiff City’s departing centre-back Aden Flint, who was also wanted by Derby County.

Stoke City were mentioned as contenders for Flint’s signature in a report on journalist Alan Nixon’s Patreon earlier this week.

Interest from the Potters arises after Derby County were first said to be keen in May after the experienced centre-back’s departure from Cardiff City following the expiry of his deal in South Wales.

Now, Nixon has issued a fresh report on the interest in Flint, revealing it is Stoke City who are set to win the fight for his signature.

The Potters are poised to bring the towering centre-back to Staffordshire this summer after pushing through a deal to bring him in before anyone else could pounce for his signature.

Should the move go through, Flint will move to Stoke City on a free transfer ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Championship pedigree

Few centre-backs can best Flint’s level of Championship experience.

He first made a name for himself on the books with Swindon Town after starting his career in non-league football, before his performances earned him a move to Bristol City in 2013.

Five years at Ashton Gate followed, playing 246 times for the Robins. Since leaving the West Country in 2018, Flint has gone on to spend time with Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday (loan).

Now though, a fresh start awaits, and it will be hoped his towering presence and leadership can help tighten up Stoke City’s defence as they bid to rise up the Championship table next season.