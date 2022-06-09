Ipswich Town midfielder Cameron Humphreys alerted the attention of clubs higher up the football pyramid last season, according to a report by TWTD.

Ipswich Town have managed to tie down the higher-rated youngster to a new contract amid interest from elsewhere.

Humphreys, 18, is being tipped for a bright future in the game has put pen-to-paper on an extension at Portman Road until the summer of 2025.

TWTD claim Premier League giants Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all kept tabs on his development in the last campaign, with Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers also monitored his progress.

Boost for Ipswich Town

Securing Humphreys’ future is a big boost for Ipswich Town as they prepare for Kieran McKenna’s first full campaign at the helm.

The Tractor Boys have been in League One for a couple of years now and will be hoping next term is the one where they can finally claw themselves back to the Championship.

They will be looking to provide Humphreys with a pathway into their first-team over the next couple of years. He has risen up through the academy of the East Anglian outfit and has been a key player for their U23s over recent times.

The teenager also made four senior appearances last season and will be itching to get more game time down the line.

The fact the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs have been taking a look at him suggests he is a name to keep an eye out for.