Stoke City left-back Josh Tymon is not a player on Rangers’ transfer radar, reporter Derek Clark has clarified on Twitter.

Stoke City man Tymon was a mainstay in Michael O’Neill’s side last season.

The 23-year-old held down the starting role on the left-hand side for the vast majority of the campaign, missing only three Championship games and playing 48 times across all competitions.

In the process, he managed three goals and four assists and it was claimed at the weekend that his performances had attracted Rangers’ attention.

However, Rangers Review reporter Clark has now said that Tymon is not on the Scottish Premiership giants’ radar, with a left-back not on Giovani van Bronckhorst’s shopping list for the upcoming summer transfer window.

I’m reliably informed Rangers aren’t interested in Josh Tymon and the club are not in the market for a left back. — Derek Clark (@derekclarksport) June 9, 2022

The news will come as a welcome boost to Stoke City fans, who will be looking forward to seeing Tymon in a red and white shirt next season.

A standard-setter

Stoke City have been underwhelming since returning to Championship football, and if they are to start pushing towards the top of the table, players like Tymon need to be kept.

The left-sided star’s energy and determination – something that the Potters need more of in their starting XI – can be of great value to O’Neill and co for years to come. At 23, he has plenty of time to develop and grow as well.

Tymon is contracted to Stoke City for another three years, so that will be helpful in fending off interest from elsewhere if more arises.

However, it seems as though Rangers won’t come calling for the Stoke City star, with a left-back not on their list of areas to improve.